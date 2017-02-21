 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bodies of 3 Azerbaijanis killed in Turkish road accident sent to homeland - VIDEO

    Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars: Two injured in critical condition

    Istanbul. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bodies of 3 Azerbaijanis killed in accident in Iğdır province, Turkey were sent to the homeland.

    Nuru Guliyev, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars told Turkish bureau of Report News Agency.

    According to him, today their bodies were handed over to their families and sent to Azerbaijan: "Totally, 8 people were killed in the accident, 5 of them are Turkish citizens. Three of the died - Samaya Jafarova, Suleyman Aliyev and Farhad Farhadlı are Azerbaijani citizens".

    Consul General said that two of the injured are in critical condition: "Most of the injured have already been discharged from hospital. 16-17 persons are being treated".

    Notably, 8 people were killed and 28 injured in collision of two passenger buses in Turkey on February 20. Azerbaijani citizens were among dead and injured.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi