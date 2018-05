Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Boat with refugees attempting to cross the Greek islands from Fanar village of Didim district of Aydin sank. As a result 4 refugees including 3 children died, Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency.

The ship was carrying Syrian refugees.Their boat sank near the island of Bulamaç.

As a result of search and rescue operations conducted by employees of Turkish Coast Guard 4 dead bodies pulled from the water.