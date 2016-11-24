Blast killed 2, injured 31 at governor's office in Adana - UPDATED 3

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two people have been killed, 31 others have been injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the parking lot of the governor's office in southern Turkey's Adana province early Thursday.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, bomb-laden car exploded by a woman near the governor's office.

Several ambulances and police teams were seen rushing towards the area.

Labor Minister Mehmet Müezzinoğlu said that the attack was most likely carried out by PKK terrorist organization.

***10:40

***10:24

"Two dead are governor's office employees. Presumably, the attack was committed by a woman", he added.

According to reports, a car exploded in the parking lot, causing damage to nearby vehicles and the governor's building.

09:58

Turkey's Minister of European Union Affairs, Ömer Çelik posted on Twitter, 'many people were injured in the blast'.

***09:36

A large number of ambulances and police officers involved to the scene.