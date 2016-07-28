Binali Yildirim: 'Turkish Armed Forces will continue to serve democracy'

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Our people won the second riddance agony on July 15 night'.

Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

According to him, millions of people have unhesitatingly joined this fight and demonstrated their spirit of independence to all the world: 'We will surely destroy all terrorist organizations making an attempt towards our state, nationality and territorial integrity. The Turkish people will remain standing to the end'.

Prime Minister also added that Turkish Armed Forces will continue to serve democracy.