    Binali Yıldırım announces new government in Turkey

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has remained Turkish Foreign Minister

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has announced the new government in Turkey. 

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ and Defense Minister Fikri İşık have been appointed the Vice-Prime Ministers.

    Hakan Çavuşoğlu, a deputy from the Justice and Development Party, has become another Vice-Prime Minister.

    Jülide Sarieroğlu has become the Minister of Labor and Social Justice.

    Abdulhamit Gül has been designated the Justice Minister of Turkey.

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has remained Turkey's Foreign Minister. Berak Albayrak has also maintained his position as the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. 

