Bidzina Ivanishvili addresses Georgian citizens

Tbilisi. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bidzina Ivanishvili, chairman of the ruling “Georgian Dream” Party has addressed the country's public.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he urged the voters to make the right choice in the second round of the presidential election.

Ivanishvili said that there is a great risk that voters will make the wrong choice: "The second round is also a good moment for a good opportunity and renewal. A few months ago, I had to return to politics. I saw that the problems were gradually deepening and that there is no effective mechanism for solving them. However, it became clear that people saw these problems more clearly. I should agree with you today. "

He said that the opponents of the ruling party's are not a political party. "Everyone should bear in mind one thing. Today, people who want to take revenge and apply force are united against us. I am confident that we will make out choice for the sake of protecting the wellbeing, freedom and dignity of our people, and we will be able to build Georgia devoted to its people."