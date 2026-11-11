Berdimuhamedov: Central Asian Climate Technology Center in Ashgabat to begin operations in early 2027

The Regional Climate Technology Center for Central Asia will begin operating in Ashgabat in early 2027, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the COP31 Leaders' Summit, according to Report's correspondent in Antalya.

"From this podium, I would like to announce that the Regional Climate Technology Center for Central Asia will begin its practical operations in Ashgabat in early 2027. Its activities will be carried out in close cooperation with the United Nations and international institutions, in accordance with established institutional and legal frameworks and international standards," he said.

Turkmenistan first proposed establishing the centre in 2012 at the UN Conference on Sustainable Development (Rio+20).

The centre is intended to facilitate the transfer of climate technologies, help agriculture adapt to climate change, promote the sustainable management of water resources, and support efforts to combat drought and desertification across Central Asian countries.

A key step towards its establishment was the signing of a memorandum between Turkmenistan's Ministry of Environmental Protection and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on November 13, 2023.