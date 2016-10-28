Belarus President concerns about future of CIS

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Belarus is concerned about a critical number of pending issues regarding the future of both the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union."

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with the heads of the governmental delegations of the EEU and the CIS.

"In our countries, we have seen a growth in well-grounded criticism of dissatisfaction with the pace and practical results of the integration processes. Businesses send us alarming signals", Belarus President said.

Notably, First Deputy PM of the republic of Azerbaijan, Yagub Eyyubov also attended the meeting.