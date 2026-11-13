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    Bayraktar: First reactor at Akkuyu NPP to become operational soon

    Region
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 23:13
    Bayraktar: First reactor at Akkuyu NPP to become operational soon

    The first reactor at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will be commissioned in the near future, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "We will launch the first reactor at the Akkuyu NPP soon and begin generating our first [nuclear] electricity," he wrote.

    However, Bayraktar noted that Türkiye needed to do "much more" to achieve its targets.

    "We intend to increase the capacity of conventional large reactors to at least 15,000 megawatts. In addition, we are considering the construction of small modular reactors to provide the energy system with at least another 5,000 megawatts of capacity.

    "By combining these two areas, we plan to reach a total installed nuclear power capacity of 20,000 megawatts by 2050 and meet around 12% of our electricity needs through clean energy sources," Alparslan Bayraktar added.

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