    Baku-Yerevan peace to enhance region's overall attractiveness, Georgian president says

    • 14 November, 2025
    • 16:52
    Baku-Yerevan peace to enhance region's overall attractiveness, Georgian president says

    The completion of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will elevate the development trajectory of the South Caucasus to a qualitatively new level and increase the overall attractiveness of the region, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said in a post on X following a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, according to Report.

    "I emphasized that Georgia welcomes the initialing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I expressed hope that, in the near future, Armenia and Azerbaijan will formally sign the agreement, thereby elevating the positive development trajectory of the South Caucasus to a qualitatively new level and enhancing the region"s overall attractiveness," Kavelashvili wrote.

    Georgia remains steadfast in supporting the process of establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus and stands ready to continue contributing as needed, he emphasized.

    Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili Ararat Mirzoyan
    Кавелашвили: Мир между Баку и Ереваном усилит привлекательность региона

