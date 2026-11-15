Iran and the United States are not discussing the possibility of suspending or reducing uranium enrichment, as negotiations have not yet reached that stage, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference, Report informs.

"No, we are not at that stage at all right now. Throughout this entire period, we have not discussed and are not discussing the details of the nuclear issue," the diplomat stated.

Baghaei also stated that Iran would not leave any military aggression by the United States against the country unanswered.