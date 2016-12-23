Azerbaijani translator of Karlov: Envoy's murder may be against formation of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Russia alliance - EXCLUSIVE

Moscow. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The reason of assassination of Russian ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov may have been related to his contacts with regional leaders for strengthening the cooperation.

Doctoral student of medical university in Ankara, translator in ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey Ramil Safarov told Moscow correspondent of Report News Agency.

“Last time I've translated Andrey Karlov’s meeting in the cabinet of Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Ismail Kahraman, November 23. The meeting was among chairpersons of Turkey-Russia, Azerbaijan-Russia and Azerbaijan-Turkey inter-parliamentary commissions and organizations of friendship and cooperation. Economy ministers of three countries and trade representatives of Russia and Azerbaijan in Turkey have also attended the meeting. In that meeting Mr Karlov proposed to found first in the history Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey trilateral inter-parliamentary commission”, told Ramil Safarov.

According to him, idea about trilateral alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia “was always soaring in his talks”. The translator did a lot for this and was trying to attract also Iran to this dialog.

“As we know assassination on Andrey Karlov was committed a day before signing of trilateral agreement between Russia, Turkey and Iran, and this is not a coincidence”, believes R. Safarov.

He noted that the ambassador didn’t have personal bodyguards, his driver was fulfilling this function. During important governmental meetings Turkish government was assigning him a cortege.

R. Safarov expressed opinion that the killer had ties with Jabhat al-Nusra and FETÖ (Fetullahist Terrorist Organization), both recognized as terrorist organizations.

“The latter, according to many opinions, serves global financial centers and tries to create chaos in Turkey. Organizations like FETO try to subordinate the world to power of global capital and do everything for this. Consequently, strong, independent states are their primary targets”, the translator noted.

He added that the Russian ambassador played an important role for restoration of Russian-Turkish relations in most complicated moment.

“Mr Karlov loved Azerbaijan and respected Azerbaijanis. He considered Azerbaijanis a natural intermediary for establishing Russian-Turkish relations, as Russian and Turkish mentality is equally close to us. He frequently engaged me beside his personal translator Alexander. We had private, confidential talks, when he was setting out his views on situation in the world and region. He was keeping close contacts with ambassador of Azerbaijan in Turkey Faif Bagirov. He did a lot for student movement: exchange of students between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia”, R.Safarov emphasized.

Notably, Ramil Safarov within the Turkish delegation has attended funeral ceremony of Russian ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov in Moscow.