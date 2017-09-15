Azerbaijani-language schools in Georgia solemnly mark new academic year

Tbilisi. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the new academic year widely celebrated in Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the new academic year was solemnly celebrated at the Azerbaijani-language schools in Georgia.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, the Embassy officials have visited Tbilisi and Rustavi cities as well as Marneuli, Gardabani, Kakheti, Bolnisi, Dmanisi and other districts on this occasion congratulating compatriots on the start of the new academic year.

Ambassador Dursun Hasanov visited the school No. 73 named after M.F.Akhundzade in the center of Tbilisi. First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.

The ambassador delivered a speech and congratulated teachers, parents, pupils and wished them successes, stressed special attention by the Azerbaijani state, personally by President Ilham Aliyev, towards Azerbaijanis living in Georgia.