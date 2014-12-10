​Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to co-operate in emergency prevention and response field

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Kazakh Mazhilis approved the draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergency situations," Report informs citing Kazinform.

This agreement was signed on October 6, 2010 in Astana during the visit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations delegation of Azerbaijan Republic headed by the Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov. The agreement aims at creation of legal framework for cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of emergency prevention and response, stated Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko, presenting the bill.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the oil fields located in the Caspian Sea play a strategic role in the economies of both countries. Priority for each state is to ensure security in the Caspian Sea, including a line of sea communications.

Furthermore, Bozhko claimed that when the agreement comes into force it will allow to implement effective exchange of experience in monitoring and forecasting of emergency situations, training of the population to act in the case of threat and occurrence of emergency situations, as well as training professionals in the field of civil protection in educational institutions of both states, and arranging thematic conferences, seminars, exercises and training in order to enhance preparedness of rescuers and lifeguards on a regular basis.

According to Mr. Bozhko, the agreement will also allow to provide assistance as soon as possible in response to emergency situations arising in both countries if a request for assistance is received.