At least five killed, 17 injured as bus overturns in Iran
Region
- 14 November, 2026
- 22:18
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At least five people were killed and 17 injured when a passenger bus overturned on the Dasht Abbas–Murmuri road in Iran.
Report informs, citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, that the Red Crescent Society in Ilam province announced the toll.
İranda avtobus aşıb, 5 nəfər ölüb, 17 nəfər yaralanıb
В Иране в ДТП с автобусом погибли пять человек, еще 17 пострадали
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