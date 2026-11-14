Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    At least five killed, 17 injured as bus overturns in Iran

    Region
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 22:18
    At least five killed, 17 injured as bus overturns in Iran

    At least five people were killed and 17 injured when a passenger bus overturned on the Dasht Abbas–Murmuri road in Iran.

    Report informs, citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, that the Red Crescent Society in Ilam province announced the toll.

    Road accident Islamic Republic of Iran
    İranda avtobus aşıb, 5 nəfər ölüb, 17 nəfər yaralanıb
    В Иране в ДТП с автобусом погибли пять человек, еще 17 пострадали
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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