Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 33 refugees have died on Monday when two boats carrying them capsized off İzmir, and Altınoluk coasts, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

In İzmir, 11 refugees were reported dead, as they were attempting to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, while at least 22 people have died.

Turkish coast guard have saved three people so far, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.