At least 31 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 31 PKK terrorists have been killed in ongoing security operations in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province within the last 24 hours, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish military said Thursday.

According to statements posted on the Turkish General Staff website, the military killed 15 PKK terrorists on Wednesday and another 16 members of the organization on Thursday in ongoing security operations in Hakkari province's Yüksekova district.

Two Turkish soldiers were martyred and another was slightly injured Wednesday in the same operations.

Separately, 10 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in Turkey's southeastern Şırnak province Thursday, the army added.

Turkish army began its air-and-ground operations against PKK terrorist organization inside Turkey and northern Iraq in late July, as the PKK renewed its armed campaign against the Turkish state following a two-and-a-half year cease-fire.

The PKK is considered as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.