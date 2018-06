© REUTERS

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ People in the Republic Square of Yerevan city and nearby streets happily welcomed the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik, the participants of protest are dancing and chanting.

Notably, protests against prime minister Serzh Sargsyan in Armenia started on April 13.

Despite the strikes, on April 17, the parliament has confirmed his candidacy.

He has resigned on April 23..