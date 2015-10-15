Armenians made a complaint to 'Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine'

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine" 4 years not paying compensation to the former owners of land in the Armenian village. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was said by head of the village administration Chapni Norayr Tumanyan.

According to him, four years ago in the village pasture Chapni Syunik region of Armenia, the territory of 60 hectares have been expropriated "Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine", but the former owners of land still not received the payment.The last time the village head wrote to the Director of factory 8-9 months ago and was told that the money will be paid in November.

"People having the resolution, which bears the signature of the former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan, waiting for November," - said Tumanyan.

According to the head of the village administration, the effect of 5-year-old of the plant can be seen with the naked eye, and there is no need to conduct environmental studies. "People suffer from a terrible stench and can not work, We have high blood pressure. Previously, there were growing cherries, but no longer now. Dust everywhere. "

Village head also said that the 40 families living in Chapni, however, if it continues, according to Norayr Tumanyan, and they will also leave.

Azerbaijan and Iran also repeatedly complained to international organizations that the plant dumping hazardous waste into the river Araz.