Armenian programmer accused of stealing 500 mln USD

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Norway intends toextradite Russian programmer of Armenian descent Mark Vardanyan, who is accused of stealing more than 500 mln US dollars to US.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, official Moscow for months tried to prevent this.

Former programmer of one of the Norwegian IT companies Mark Vardanyan was arrested in September last year and he is still under preliminary arrest.

According to the official charges, he downloaded special files from the Internet, infected more than 11 million computers, and then managed to take personal data of thousands of people, and then use them to steal huge sums from the banking system.Vardanyan does not accept the charges.