    Armenian Prime Minister unofficially visits Georgia

    The meeting was held in the format of one on one

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Prime Minister unofficially visited Georgia. 

    Report informs, citing the press service of the Georgian Prime Minister, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili met with his Armenian counterpart Hovik Abrahamyan in Batumi and discussed prospects for deepening economic cooperation.

    "At the meeting" face to face "the prime ministers of the two countries reviewed the friendly and good neighborly relations between Georgia and Armenia, as well as discussed prospects for deepening economic cooperation", the press service of Garibashvili says.

    In early May, the Georgian side expressed its dissatisfaction because of the meeting of Armenian Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan with the representative of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov. For clarification, the Georgian Foreign Ministry was invited to Armenia's Ambassador Yuri Vardanyan. As noted in the Ministry, this fact "contradicts the traditional friendly unanimity between Armenia and Georgia and harms bilateral relations".

