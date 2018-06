Armenian prime minister: Some reforms remained on paper

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Some part of reforms remains on the paper, some of them are being implemented partially".

Report informs citing Armenian media, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said at today's governmental session.

According to him, a number of events have been planned for 2017 and are being implemented aimed at improving business improvement. However, some part of the people are unaware of them, these measures have not been properly presented to certain businessmen.

Karapetyan asked vice prime minister Vache Gabrielyan to hold a consultation in government in near future.