Armenian President: Nothing special should be expected from Pashinyan-Putin meeting

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has commented on the upcoming meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Report informs citing Armenian media that answering the journalist's question about expectations from this meeting, Sarkissian said nothing special should be expected from every meeting.

The Armenian president voiced confidence that Pashinyan-Putin meeting will be held in a very good and friendly atmosphere and such meetings will be arranged regularly.

As for tensions in the Armenian-Russian relations, Sarkissian said he does not see or expect any long-term and deep tensions in these relations.