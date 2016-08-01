Armenian police tortured the detained opposition leader

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian police tortured oppositionist Andreas Ghukasyan, who was detained on suspicion of having links with armed groups held a police station in Yerevan's Erebuni district.

Report informs referring to Arminfo, said member of the Anti-Crisis Council Saro Saroyan.

According to him, the police batons smashed knees of A.Ghukasyan, he is unable to move. He noted that the oppositionist was not even taken to the clinic.

Therefore, S. Saroyan addressed to the head of "Heritage" faction Zaruhi Postanjyan with a request to visit Ghukasyan and intercede on his taking to the clinic.