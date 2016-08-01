 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian police tortured the detained opposition leader

    Andreas Ghukasyan’s knees smashed üith batons

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian police tortured oppositionist Andreas Ghukasyan, who was detained on suspicion of having links with armed groups held a police station in Yerevan's Erebuni district.

    Report informs referring to Arminfo, said member of the Anti-Crisis Council Saro Saroyan.

    According to him, the police batons smashed knees of A.Ghukasyan, he is unable to move. He noted that the oppositionist was not even taken to the clinic.

    Therefore, S. Saroyan addressed to the head of "Heritage" faction Zaruhi Postanjyan with a request to visit Ghukasyan and intercede on his taking to the clinic.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi