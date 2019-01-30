 Top

Armenian police post sharp increase in cases of corruption

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ “In 2018, the number of corruption-related crimes revealed by Armenian police was higher than in 2017”, head of the Armenian police station Armen Gukasyan said.

Report informs citing Sputnik-Armenia that he spoke at the press conference on the result of the year.

"In 2018, the number of all registered violations rose by 11.2% (more than 2,267) settling at 22,551," said Gukasyan.

As a result of the struggle against corruption, the police revealed 5.7 billion dollars ($ 11.7 million in dollars) in damage to the state, the organization and the private sector. In 2017, this figure was at 735 million (1.5 million dollars).

