Armenian opposition seizes mayor's offices in Gyumri and Maralik

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ A group of supporters of the opposition rushed into the city hall of Gyumri and Maralik, protesters demand from the heads of administrations of the cities to join opposition, Report informs citing TASS.

It is also noted that "all state buildings of the city are under the control of opposition supporters".

A similar situation is observed in the town of Maralik, where demonstrators broke into the city hall building and chanted anti-government slogans.

One of the initiators of the action, member of the Council of Elders Argun Saghatelyan said that "the people want to get rid of the power of the Republican party." He also added that "citizens of the city require the mayor to give up his membership in the Republican Party of Armenia and join the opposition movement."