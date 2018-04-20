Armenian lobby holds action against Serzh Sargsyan in foreign countries

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian community living in Los Angeles, California, has protested Serzh Sargsyan's election as prime minister of Armenia.

Report informs referring to Armenian press, the demonstrators demanded the resignation of S.Sargsian and the transfer of power to another person.

Representatives of the Armenian lobby have called the Armenian police not to use violence against protesters in Yerevan. Representatives of the Armenian community in California said they would continue protests in US.

An action was held against S. Sargsyan in front of the Armenian embassy in Russia.