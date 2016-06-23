Armenian government to sell 383 cars to replenish the budget

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 23, Armenian government decided to take back and consolidate on the Office of the State Property, 383 vehicles for their subsequent sale, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

The Ministry of Finance submitted 4 cars, Ministry of Economy - 4, Ministry of Justice - 2, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs - 1, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources - 4, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs – 26, Ministry of Agriculture - 9, Ministry of Education and Science - 3, Ministry of territorial Administration and Development - 1, Ministry of Transport - 4, Ministry of Urban Development - 7, the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre - 7, the State Revenue Committee - 27.

In addition, 274 cars are in the balance of the State Property Office.

It is envisaged that the sale of these vehicles will significantly supply the state budget.