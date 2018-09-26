 Top
    Armenian FM spokesman: We are ready to release the Turkish citizen

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia is ready to return 16-year-old Turkish citizen Umut Ali Özmen."

    Report informs citing News-NEWS.am that Spokesman of Armenian Foreign Ministry, Tigran Balayan said the aforementioned at the press conference on September 26.

    According to him, Umut's father, Mustafa Özmen, is now in Armenia to take his son back.

    Notably, Umut Ali Özmen crossed accidently the border between Turkey and Armenia while feeding animals.

