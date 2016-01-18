 Top
    Armenian deputy: Levon Ter-Petrosyan is seriously ill

    In his words, the proper physicians are dealing with this matter

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who is also Founding Chairman of the opposition Armenian National Congress (ANC) Party, is ill, the problem is serious, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    Head of the ANC National Assembly Faction, Levon Zurabyan, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Monday.

    In his words, the proper physicians are dealing with this matter.

    On January 13, Ter-Petrosyan traveled to the US for medical treatment.

