Armenian demographer: Number of population reduces in Armenia every year

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia's population decreases by 1% every year."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the local demographer, Ruben Yeganian said it.

According to him, the number of deaths will be more than the births in Armenia in the near future.

"The current situation is like that: the number of births is 14 thousand more than the deaths. However, this situation will change in the next 5-10 years. Each year, the number of the population decreases by one per cent in Armenia. A decrease is also obseved in the number of workable population. It means a reduction in the labor reserve," he noted.

R.Yeganian said that it is important to increase the level of births in Armenia: "However, there is little hope for it."