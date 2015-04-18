 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian demographer: Number of population reduces in Armenia every year

    There is a decrease in the number of workable people

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia's population decreases by 1% every year."

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the local demographer, Ruben Yeganian said it.

    According to him, the number of deaths will be more than the births in Armenia in the near future.

    "The current situation is like that: the number of births is 14 thousand more than the deaths. However, this situation will change in the next 5-10 years. Each year, the number of the population decreases by one per cent in Armenia. A decrease is also obseved in the number of workable population. It means a reduction in the labor reserve," he noted.

    R.Yeganian said that it is important to increase the level of births in Armenia: "However, there is little hope for it."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi