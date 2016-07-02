Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizens are most dissatisfied with the Parliament.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was evidenced by results of the survey conducted by Gallup International Association.

According to the survey, 79.6% of respondents were not satisfied with the National Assembly (Parliament), 77.4% - the government, and 68.3% - of the president. At the same time, 26% of respondents said they were satisfied with activities of the head of state, 17.6% approved the government's work, and 15.2% - the Parliament. 5% of respondents could not answer these questions.

With regard to changes in the general situation in Armenia over the past five years, 66.9% of respondents believe that it is either partially or significantly deteriorated, 8.1% of respondents saw positive movement, and 24.2% believe that nothing has changed.