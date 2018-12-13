 Top
    Armenia to take part at BSEC meeting in Baku

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ / Armenia will participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) to be held in Baku, spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said.

    Report informs citing the Armenian press that Yerevan will be represented at the meeting by the head of Bilateral and Multilateral Economic Cooperation Department of the Foreign Ministry, Ashot Kocharyan.

    The meeting of the BSEC Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs  will take place on December 14 in Baku.

    Notably, Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship in BSEC in June this year.

    BSEC was established in 1999 and includes 12 states: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

