Armenia stripped of CSTO voting rights, Kremlin says
Region
- 11 November, 2026
- 18:50
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Armenia has been stripped of its voting rights in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Report informs that Peskov made the remarks in comments to the Telegram channel Yunashev Live.
"Because Armenia had failed to fulfill its obligations for several years, a proposal was made under the organization's charter to strip Armenia of its right to vote and its right to appoint representatives to senior positions in the CSTO. The proposal was adopted," Peskov said.
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