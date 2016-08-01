Armenia's state debt since beginning of 2016 increased by 267,5 million USD

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Total public debt of Armenia to the end of June 2016 amounted to 5 345.2 million USD, increasing from beginning of the year by 5.3% or 267.5 million USD, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to the National Statistical Service of Armenia, the republic's foreign debt amounted to 4 470.3 million USD at the end of June 2016, growing by 0.88%, or 39.3 million USD compared to the previous month.

About 3 973.2 million USD of an external debt accounted for debt of Armenian government (an increase in sum of 31.2 million USD), while debt of the Central Bank of the republic made 497.1 million USD (an increase in sum of 8 million USD).

According to the state budget of Armenia, the country's public debt in 2016 in GDP ratio will make 49.4%.