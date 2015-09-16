Armenia's external debt exceeds 4 billion US dollars

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ External liabilities of Armenia to the international financial institutions and creditors exceeded 4 bln USD at the beginning of September. External debt increased by 283 million USD from the beginning of 2015 and amounted to 4 billion 68 million USD. Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

"One of the Armenian periodicals writes that it is not all. A number of loan agreements for a few hundred million dollars have already been signed.

Among them - Russian loan of 200 million USD, which will be directed to rearmament.

The use of this loan had not yet begun, so it is not included in foreign debt. The same situation with credit in the amount of 270 million USD for the modernization of Armenian NPP".