Armenia: COVID-19 tally exceeds 9 thousand

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has increased by 355 to 9,282 over the past day, while four more people died, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Health Ministry, so far, 9,282 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Armenia, 3,386 patients recovered, 131 people died.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, and the causative agent is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.