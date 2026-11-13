Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Armenia and US discuss implementation of TRIPP

    Region
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 22:37
    Armenia and US discuss implementation of TRIPP

    Working groups from Armenia and the United States have discussed the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project via videoconference.

    According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, the meeting was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Peter Andreoli.

    The sides discussed progress on sectoral initiatives envisaged under the Charter, issues related to the implementation of the TRIPP project, as well as other areas of the bilateral agenda.

    Vahan Kostanyan Peter Andreoli Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP)
    Ermənistan və ABŞ TRIPP-in icrasını müzakirə edib
    Армения и США обсудили реализацию TRIPP
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    44 filmi

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