Armenia and US discuss implementation of TRIPP

Stay up to date with the top news!

Working groups from Armenia and the United States have discussed the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project via videoconference.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, the meeting was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Peter Andreoli.

The sides discussed progress on sectoral initiatives envisaged under the Charter, issues related to the implementation of the TRIPP project, as well as other areas of the bilateral agenda.