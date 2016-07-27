Armed group captured doctors in Yerevan put forward their own terms

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armed group in Yerevan took hostage brigade of the "first aid" in police station has put forward conditions for their release. Report informs citing the NewsArmenia.Armed group demands the Minister of Health Armen Muradyan and a group of doctors.

"Members of the armed group demanding that the territory captured by the regiment had an operation at night wounded members of the group" - said the press secretary of the Ministry of Health of Armenia Anahit Aytayan.

Earlier, spokesman for the Armenian Police Ashot Aharonyan said that the armed group seized hostages in the morning when doctors arrived to help those wounded in a shootout.

On the night of July 27, a skirmish occurred between the members of the armed groups and the police, three people were injured - group leader Pavel Manukian, his son Aram, as well as a law enforcement officer.Two other wounded members of the armed group, according to police, are still in station.