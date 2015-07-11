 Top
    Apartment building collapses in Russia

    38 units of equipment and 168 personnel were involved in the scene

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ 4 people remained under the debris of an apartment building in Perm, Russia.

    Report informs referring to "Interfax", the press service of regional department of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

    According to the report, 5-storey apartment building collapsed in the Russian city of Perm. Search and rescue operations are underway. 38 units of equipment and 168 personnel were involved in the scene. 60 people remained under the debris when the incident occurred.

