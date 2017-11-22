Anti-terror op ends in Tbilisi, terrorists neutralized - VIDEO - UPDATED-3

© Report

Tbilisi. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-terror operations have ended in Tbilisi.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, terrorists have been neutralized.

Preventive measures and investigations are currently underway in the building and surrounding areas. No exact information reported on number of terrorists and wounded. However, more than 5 special forces officers were injured.

***16:22

Tbilisi. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ One more special forces officer was injured in Tbilisi counter terrorism operation.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, a special forces officer that injured during a shoot-out with terrorists hiding in the building, rushed to hospital.

According to witnesses, a grenade launcher was used to fire one of the firing points of the terrorists.

According to preliminary data, one terrorist was killed.

***12:57

Tbilisi. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ One officer of special forces killed in a counter terrorism operation in Tbilisi.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, one person, who suspected of armed resistance to the security forces was detained.

His identity and nationality not disclosed. According to official statement released by the State Security Service, the detained terrorist is a foreign national.

"He is not a Georgian citizen. The detainee is a member of a foreign terrorist group", statement says.

Operation is underway.

***11:46

Tbilisi. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-terror operation, starting last night in Isani-Samgori district of Tbilisi, Georgia, continues.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, hard shooting occurred between the security forces and terrorists at about 10 am.

One special police officer injured and rushed to hospital.

At present, armored vehicles sent to the scene.

No casualties reported. Although there were reports that two terrorists hide in the nine-story building, number of firing points shows high number.

Operation is underway.