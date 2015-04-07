Antalya, Turkey prepares for 'G20' summit

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The preparatory works for the summit of 'G-20' states done in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs referring to "Anatolia" agency, the Governor of Antalya province Muammer Turker said it.

According to the report, the summit of world 20 states will be held on November 15-16 in Antalya. A total of 12-13 thousand people are expected to attend the event.

He noted that the relevant bodies were instructed on preparations at the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan in Ankara.