Another terrorist attacks in Turkey: 2 dead, 1 injured

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Another terrorist attack took place in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haberturk the incident took place in Beytussebap region of Sirnak city.

According to the information PKK terrorists blew up pre-placed mine when village guards were on their way to their land to take turns.

As a result Idris Arslan and Recep Aslan from the same family died on the spot, Fesikh Aslan injured.F. Aslan was hospitalized in a state Beytushshebap hospital where he was given first aid, after which he was taken to a military hospital Şırnak by helicopter.

Anti-terror operation with air support have begun in the region to neutralize the terrorists.