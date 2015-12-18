Annual session of OSCE PA to be held in Tbilisi

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in will be held in Tbilisi, July 1-5, 2016. Report informs, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said.

The 25th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be attended by 700 politicians from 57 countries.

"The event is unprecedented considering the political level and scale, respectively, the Government and Parliament will effectively cooperate and work together for the event at a high level", Garibashvili said at the government meeting.

The 23th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was held in Baku, in summer 2014.