Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ankara landmarks display Victory Day greetings to Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 21:35
    Ankara landmarks display Victory Day greetings to Azerbaijan

    Victory Day greetings to Azerbaijan were displayed at the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye's (TOBB) Twin Towers and Atakule in Ankara to mark November 8.

    Report's Türkiye bureau reports that the digital displays were arranged at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye with support from Ankara Metropolitan Municipality.

    Since the previous day, digital billboards along Ankara's main roads and avenues have also been displaying messages celebrating Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

    "We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on Victory Day, November 8. Your joy is our joy!" the messages read.

    Ankara landmarks display Victory Day greetings to Azerbaijan
    Ankara landmarks display Victory Day greetings to Azerbaijan
    Ankara landmarks display Victory Day greetings to Azerbaijan

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