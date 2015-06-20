Angelina Jolie arrives in Turkey

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ UN Goodwill Ambassador and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie arrived in Turkey, Report informs cititng "Haberturk".

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres invited her to Turkey. UN Goodwill Ambassador visited the camp in Mardin (Turkey) where Syrian refugees live and then had a trip in the city.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the High Commissioner Antonio Guterres and Angelina Jolie will attend the event dedicated to the International Refugee Day at 18:00 p.m. Baku time.

Previously, A.Jolie visited the refugee camps on the border with Syria. When she came to Turkey in 2011, the number of refugees was 10 thousand. Now, the number of Syrian refugees exceeded 2 million.