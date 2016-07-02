An activity against Azerbaijan prevented in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ In Georgia, a group of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) made an attempt to hold an event against Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Georgian bureau, the Azerbaijani representatives of these organizations, sponsored by anti-Azerbaijani forces in Europe together with its Norwegian supporters made slanderous speech about human rights violations and grave socio-economic situation of people in Azerbaijan, and thus tried to tarnish the achievements of the country.

Their performances were met with objections by the representatives of Azerbaijani and Georgian political analysts and representatives of NGOs.

Thereafter, the Norwegian MPs and politicians, as well as leaders of some Azerbaijani NGOs stopped the event.