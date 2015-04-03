Ambassador: Elections in Uzbekistan were held openly, in accordance with national legislation

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Elections in Uzbekistan were held openly and in accordance with national legislation.

Report informs, this was said by Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sherzod Faiziev at a briefing on the results of the presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

According to him, 18 million 942 thousand citizens participated in the plebiscite and according to the results of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, 91.08% of the votes were cast for the incumbent president, a candidate from the Uzbek Liberal Democratic Party of Islam Karimov: The elections, organized in the polling station at the Embassy of Uzbekistan, held at the high turnout, the majority of citizens of Uzbekistan living in Azerbaijan voted for the incumbent president.

According to the diplomat, the transparency of the elections was also confirmed by observers from other international organizations.

The Ambassador also noted that7 people participated from Azerbaijan as election observers in the mission of the CIS: The delegation included journalists, members of the Milli Majlis, representatives of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, the experts.