A Ukrainian liner with 180 passengers on board crashed due to 'a technical failure' near Tehran's international airport of Imam Khomeini, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to Reuters, all passengers of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 died. The airport chief confirmed the incident. He said the airplane crashed shortly after taking off.

Ukraine's International Airlines has no information about the possible crash of its passenger airliner Boeing - 737, the company said in a statement.