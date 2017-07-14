AKP spokesman thanks Azerbaijani people and government

© Report.az

Turkey, Ankara. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "From the time the AKP has been established and become ruling party, we had democratic principles and we tried to create civil society. During this period, we faced with danger of the party's closure, and we faced coup attempt in Turkey. We could overcome them”.

Report informs, the Turkey's Justice and Development Party(AKP) spokesperson Mahir Ünal said at a meeting with foreign media representatives.

According to him, Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) penetrated into government structure and tried to operate: “They stood before us as newsman and other professions. They acted as missionaries. On 15 July 2016, a coup d'état was attempted in Turkey. The people stood up against this attempt and millions of people put forward their will. That night is therefore very valuable. That night people showed morality, they took their weapons from the soldiers, but they did not hurt, they did not touch them. This society is so civil that on July 16, life continued in the same order. Even though we did not see some of our friends with us after that incident, we did not hesitate and tried to prove the details of the incident. Turkey attaches great importance to human rights and freedoms".

M. Ünal noted that foreign countries are informed about this issue and this process continues.

M. Ünal highly appreciated Azerbaijan's support during the 15 July events and thanked the Azerbaijani people and government.